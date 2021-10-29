The reality of climate change in Switzerland
In landlocked Switzerland temperatures are rising more/faster than in regions that benefit from the ocean's cooling effect. The first explainer video of our two-part series shows how climate change is affecting the Swiss landscape, the economy and its people.This content was published on October 29, 2021 - 09:00
While global average temperatures are 0.85 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, Switzerland has seen an increase of two degrees over the same period. Since 1850, its glaciers have lost 60% of their volume. The country risks losing an important water reservoir as the glaciers continue to melt, affecting farming, hydropower production and transport on Europe’s main waterways.
The Swiss travel lots by train, and Swiss trains run on hydroelectric power. But high levels of convenience and consumption of imported goods jack up the national carbon footprint. How does it compare to other countries? Find out in this video.
