Two years on, how has Covid marked Swiss democracy?
In April 2020, with the arrival of Covid-19, political analyst Martina Mousson expressed concerns about the curtailment of parliament and political rights in Switzerland. Two years on, she is visibly more relaxed about things.This content was published on July 27, 2022 - 09:00
Mousson, a project manager at the research and polling institute gfs.bern, is one of the busiest and most renowned observers of direct democracy in Switzerland.
What traces has the pandemic left on Swiss politics? Over two years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, we asked Mousson this question (see below). Now we present her with her statements and predictions from April 2020, to see which of them came about and which not. After the initial shock, however, Mousson is now much more positive about how democracy dealt with Covid-19.
