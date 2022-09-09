When the Queen visited Switzerland
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip spent four days in Switzerland in spring 1980. It was the Queen's only official state visit to Switzerland. An archive contribution from Swiss television SRF.This content was published on September 9, 2022 - 13:43
