Nestlé remains the most valuable Swiss brand

Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Nestlé has a brand value of just over CHF18.5 billion ($20.7 billion), the London-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance reported in its latest ranking on Thursday. This means that the company remains at the top of the 50 most valuable Swiss brands.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Nestlé continua sendo a marca suíça mais valiosa Read more: Nestlé continua sendo a marca suíça mais valiosa

However, compared to the previous year, Nestlé has lost 13% – or around CHF2 billion – in brand value, according to the press release. The reason given for the falling brand value was unfavourable macroeconomic conditions.

As in the previous year, Brand Finance rated watch manufacturer Rolex as Switzerland’s second most valuable brand. Its brand value is estimated to have risen to CHF12.3 billion, with the increase mainly due to higher sales forecasts.

+ Read more: Rolex Sales Top $10 Billion as Luxury Watchmaker Gains Ground, Morgan Stanley Says

UBS landed in third place on the podium with a brand value of CHF10.9 billion. “Although the takeover of Credit Suisse meant that an established but controversial brand disappeared from the scene, this offered the UBS brand a favourable perspective that led to a high growth in value,” the report stated.

Roche overtaken by Zurich

There was a shake-up in fourth and fifth place: according to the report, the insurance group Zurich increased its brand value by more than a quarter and now occupies fourth place in the ranking, after occupying fifth place in the previous year. Zurich was the fastest growing brand. “The insurer’s increasing international success, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and its entry into the Indian market, certainly play a role in the growth of brand value,” said Brand Finance.

The pharmaceutical company Roche, which was in fourth place last year, was thus pushed down to fifth place. According to the press release, the other places in the top ten are occupied by Swisscom with a brand value of CHF6 billion, Glencore with CHF5.3 billion, Swiss Re with CHF5.1 billion, ABB with CHF5 billion and Nescafé with CHF4 billion.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe