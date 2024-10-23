Swiss Hoffmann Neopac to cut 37 jobs amid Netherlands relocation
Packaging specialist Hoffmann Neopac has shifted part of its production from Thun, Switzerland to the Netherlands. The Swiss company announced on Tuesday that this move will result in the loss of 37 full-time equivalent roles at the affected site.
The company will transfer three metal box production lines from the Gwatt-Thun plant to the Dronten site in the Netherlands. This move aims to keep the metal packaging division competitive, according to the company’s statement.
The decision was driven by the loss of key clients in Switzerland and the unfavourable exchange rate against the euro, which has pushed up production costs at the Swiss site. Additionally, strong price pressure in the metal box market has made consolidation a necessary step.
A consultation period with staff is open until November 13. While 37 positions will be cut, 57 roles will remain in Thun.
The Neopac plant in Oberdiessbach, in canton Bern, and the foreign subsidiaries involved in tube manufacturing are not affected by these measures, the company clarified.
Hoffmann Neopac manufactures metal and plastic packaging, operating six production sites across Europe, the United States, and India. It caters to clients in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and consumer goods industries, employing around 1,250 people.
