Swiss Hoffmann Neopac to cut 37 jobs amid Netherlands relocation

Hoffmann Neopac relocates and cuts 37 jobs Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Packaging specialist Hoffmann Neopac has shifted part of its production from Thun, Switzerland to the Netherlands. The Swiss company announced on Tuesday that this move will result in the loss of 37 full-time equivalent roles at the affected site.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Hoffmann Neopac délocalise et supprime 37 emplois Original Read more: Hoffmann Neopac délocalise et supprime 37 emplois

The company will transfer three metal box production lines from the Gwatt-Thun plant to the Dronten site in the Netherlands. This move aims to keep the metal packaging division competitive, according to the company’s statement.

+Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

The decision was driven by the loss of key clients in Switzerland and the unfavourable exchange rate against the euro, which has pushed up production costs at the Swiss site. Additionally, strong price pressure in the metal box market has made consolidation a necessary step.

More

More Start-ups, failures and funding: the Swiss company landscape This content was published on A tour of how many firms were created or were lost to the Swiss economy in 2023. Read more: Start-ups, failures and funding: the Swiss company landscape

A consultation period with staff is open until November 13. While 37 positions will be cut, 57 roles will remain in Thun.

The Neopac plant in Oberdiessbach, in canton Bern, and the foreign subsidiaries involved in tube manufacturing are not affected by these measures, the company clarified.

Hoffmann Neopac manufactures metal and plastic packaging, operating six production sites across Europe, the United States, and India. It caters to clients in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and consumer goods industries, employing around 1,250 people.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.