Roche builds innovation centre on Harvard campus

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has announced the opening of an innovation centre, also for its United States subsidiary Genentech, on Harvard University's corporate research campus in the Boston neighborhood of Allston.

Roche will initially lease the equivalent of 2,800 square metres, to bring together the expertise of cardiovascular, nephrology and metabolism specialists, as well as data science and artificial intelligence specialists.

The Basel-based company does not specify the amount involved, but plans to “invest in research and development over the next few years”, with the presence of up to 500 employees.

Roche stresses that it is the first company to set up on the campus of the prestigious private university in Massachusetts, and that it has a long history of collaboration with Harvard and other players in the region.

In its press release, Roche claims to have the entire pharmaceutical and diagnostics value chain in the US, with four Genentech sites covering R&D, production and distribution for its pharma division, as well as seven sites dedicated to R&D and manufacturing for Diagnostics.

The multinational employs more than 25,000 people, has invested $11 billion in the US and intends to continue investing there in the future.

