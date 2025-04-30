The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Multinational Companies

Swiss lift maker Schindler expects US tariffs to cost millions

Schindler expects US tariffs to cost millions
Schindler expects US tariffs to cost millions Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss lift maker Schindler expects US tariffs to cost millions
Listening: Swiss lift maker Schindler expects US tariffs to cost millions

Swiss lift and escalator manufacturer Schindler has increased turnover and profit this year, but anticipates costs in the millions due to tariffs and less demand for new installations in the United States.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“We have started the year with solid results,” said Paolo Compagna, who has been CEO since the beginning of April. Among other things, more orders and increased margins were recorded in the first quarter.

+ Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

Group sales rose by 2.2% to CHF2.73 billion – in local currencies, it would have increased by 2.5%. Schindler also landed more orders for new installations. Order intake rose by 5.7% to CHF2.95 billion.

Decline in China

The company grew organically in all regions except China. A decline in the new installations market had been expected there.

+ How US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma

Overall, the plant modernisation business was particularly buoyant. This grew strongly. The service business also continued to record constant growth. The service and modernisation business now accounts for almost two thirds of sales.

Schindler increased its operating profit (EBIT) by a strong 12.7% to CHF 329 million. The corresponding margin climbed to 12% after 10.9% in the previous year.

At the bottom line, Schindler achieved a net profit of CHF257 million. This corresponds to an increase of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. With these figures, Schindler has exceeded analysts’ expectations in all areas.

Measures introduced

Meanwhile, Schindler is feeling the pressure of the US tariffs. The company therefore anticipates estimated 2024 costs of CHF33 million and CHF23 million for 2025. Schindler’s estimates take into account the tariffs, which the US justifies with “national security”, tariffs on steel and aluminium, counter-tariffs from other countries and indirect effects.

More

Schindler announced measures to mitigate the impact and fully offset the tariffs. Among other things, the industrial company intends to better utilise its own factories, examine purchasing from alternative sources and also make price adjustments to existing orders.

Schindler is now forecasting a significant slowdown in the new installations business in the Americas region in 2025. The company anticipates stagnation or a decline of 0 to -5%. In the first quarter, growth was still over 10%.

The volatile macroeconomic environment, in particular the weakening market indicators for the region, will be kept in mind, explained CEO Compagna in the press release.

Previous targets confirmed

Schindler anticipates a global decline of 5 to 10% in new installations. The service and modernisation business should continue to grow strongly worldwide.

Schindler remains optimistic for 2025 as a whole and is sticking to its previous forecast. Accordingly, the group anticipates revenue growth in the low single-digit range in local currencies.

The EBIT margin is expected to reach around 12% (2024: 11.3%). In the medium term, it is expected to climb to 13% by 2027.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
26 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa, pilot apologises

More

Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa

This content was published on A Geneva-registered tourist plane grazed some ski mountaineers on Saturday on a glacier on the Swiss side of the Monte Rosa massif.

Read more: Plane grazes hikers on Monte Rosa
The air in climbing gyms is more polluted than on the streets

More

Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets

This content was published on The concentration of potentially harmful chemicals in climbing gyms is sometimes higher than on busy roads, say researchers from Switzerland and Austria.

Read more: Air in climbing gyms more polluted than on streets
Swiss with lower profit in the first quarter

More

SWISS reports lower profit in first quarter

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) achieved slightly higher sales at the start of the year. However, profits fell sharply, partly due to the late Easter.

Read more: SWISS reports lower profit in first quarter

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR