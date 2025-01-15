Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational Companies

Swiss SGS and French Bureau Veritas eye $35 billion merger

SGS confirms merger talks with Bureau Veritas
SGS confirms merger talks with Bureau Veritas Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss SGS and French Bureau Veritas eye $35 billion merger
The Swiss inspection firm SGS has confirmed talks with the French company Bureau Veritas about a possible merger. This follows a Bloomberg report stating that the two firms are in advanced talks.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

However, SGS announced on Wednesday that there is no guarantee the talks with their French competitor will result in a deal. The company declined to comment further.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening that the deal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg added that while the talks are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or fall through. Combined, the two companies would have a market value of nearly $35 billion (CHF31.9 billion).

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

