Swiss SGS and French Bureau Veritas eye $35 billion merger

The Swiss inspection firm SGS has confirmed talks with the French company Bureau Veritas about a possible merger. This follows a Bloomberg report stating that the two firms are in advanced talks.

However, SGS announced on Wednesday that there is no guarantee the talks with their French competitor will result in a deal. The company declined to comment further.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening that the deal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg added that while the talks are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or fall through. Combined, the two companies would have a market value of nearly $35 billion (CHF31.9 billion).

