Swiss milk processor Emmi secures majority stake in Brazilian dairy Verde Campo

With the purchase of Verde Campo, the Swiss company is strengthening its existing market position in the key strategic market of Brazil, the largest market for dairy products in Latin America. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Switzerland-based milk processor Emmi is acquiring a majority stake in the Brazilian dairy company Verde Campo. The stake is being purchased from Coca-Cola at an undisclosed price, as outlined in a press release issued on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

With the purchase of Verde Campo, the Swiss company is strengthening its “existing market position in the strategic market of Brazil”, the largest for dairy products in Latin America. Emmi sees further potential in the country, where it already operates the subsidiary Laticínios Porto Alegre.

More

More ‘Animal milk remains Emmi’s passion and core business’ This content was published on Ricarda Demarmels, the new CEO of Swiss dairy giant Emmi, is confident that plant-based alternatives will not replace animal milk. Read more: ‘Animal milk remains Emmi’s passion and core business’

Verde Campo is well established with its products in Brazil and the brand is regarded as a pioneer in the protein sector. According to the press release, the brand is highly regarded by nutritionists “for its positive health properties, such as lactose-free, protein-rich and natural recipes”.

Verde Campo will continue to operate as an independent company, as stated in the press release. The dairy’s former founding team will also maintain their investment in the company. According to the press release, they will retain a 30% stake in the company, securing them a seat on the Board of Directors.

+Why Swiss dairy culture is under threat

However, the transaction still requires approval from the authorities. Verde Campo reports a turnover of 301 million reals (CHF52.1 million).

Brazil is Emmi’s third-largest market after Switzerland and the United States (US). In the Americas market, which includes Brazil, the US, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Tunisia and Spain, the company achieved sales of CHF1.7 billion last year, accounting for 40% of total sales.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative