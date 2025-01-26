Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational Companies

US restricts Switzerland’s access to AI chips

Chip production at the factory of Espros Photonics Corporation (EPC) in Sargans, canton of St. Gallen (2013).
Chip production at the factory of Espros Photonics Corporation (EPC) in Sargans, canton of St. Gallen (2013). Keystone / Christian Beutler
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US restricts Switzerland’s access to AI chips
Listening: US restricts Switzerland’s access to AI chips

Switzerland is excluded by the US from the allied countries for unlimited access to chips required for artificial intelligence.

This content was published on
4 minutes
SR

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The US recently changed the rules for the export of products related to artificial intelligence. Only countries that are considered allies are now allowed to access these computer chips. And Switzerland is not one of them.

Only 18 countries are considered trustworthy allies in the USA, including France, Germany and Japan. According to Washington, these nations are worthy of unrestricted access to these very powerful computer chips, which are manufactured exclusively by US companies.

This new regulation will come into force in four months. After that, Switzerland will still be able to import these chips, but will be subject to a limited quota in the coming years.

Switzerland’s dependence
Experts are already expressing their concerns, as these chips are used extensively in academic research as well as by many companies.

These technologies are already present in many areas and will be omnipresent in the coming months to years, says Olga Baranova on RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland. She is Secretary General of the CH++ association, a citizens’ lobby to strengthen scientific and technological expertise in politics.

+ Read more about how Trump’s orders could affect Switzerland

Baranova also points out that the USA largely dominates the market, which makes alternative supply difficult.

Blocking rival countries
It is not entirely clear why Switzerland is not one of the allied countries. The official US Department of Commerce document lists those countries they trust to protect their technology and have no restrictions. However, no individual statements were made regarding the excluded countries.

Nevertheless, it seems clear that the main aim of this regulation is to deny rival countries, especially China, access to this cutting-edge technology. The US is not only trying to curb exports, but also to prevent Chinese companies from circumventing the restrictions by setting up subsidiaries abroad.

Olga Baranova is therefore calling on the Swiss government to show the US that Switzerland meets the criteria to be considered a trustworthy partner. “It is clearly up to Switzerland to demonstrate its reliability and provide the US with additional guarantees.”

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) is currently analyzing the document and its potential impact on companies and research institutions. According to Seco, discussions have already begun with the US authorities to ensure that this regulation does not hinder research or innovation in Switzerland.

Seco also points out that Switzerland is home to US companies and their research centers that make heavy use of these chips, such as Google.

Translated from German by DeepL/ds

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
117 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
47 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
48 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

These changes will come into force in Switzerland on February 1

More

Legal changes coming into force in Switzerland on February 1

This content was published on Preventive regulation of the wolf population, rules for the import of dog puppies and higher minimum wages in the hospitality industry. On February 1, changes to laws and ordinances as well as other innovations come into force in Switzerland. Here is an overview:

Read more: Legal changes coming into force in Switzerland on February 1
An award-winning documentary at the Solothurn Film Festival

More

An award-winning documentary at the Solothurn Film Festival

This content was published on Eleonora Camizzi's documentary "Bilder im Kopf" (Images in Mind) won the Prix Visioni at the Solothurn Film Festival on Saturday evening. The prize, worth 20,000 Swiss francs, is one of three major awards at the film festival.

Read more: An award-winning documentary at the Solothurn Film Festival
Liberal Greens join launch initiative on parental leave

More

Liberal Greens join launch of initiative on parental leave

This content was published on The Liberal Greens (PVL) together with an alliance of representatives from economic, social and political circles are launching an initiative for an 18-week "family leave." This was decided today by delegates meeting in Thun (BE).

Read more: Liberal Greens join launch of initiative on parental leave
GE: over 2000 people at pro-Palestine march

More

Palestinian solidarity demonstration draws 2,000 people in Geneva

This content was published on About 2,200 people took to the streets in Geneva today to show solidarity with the Palestinian poopolo and to denounce Swiss policy in the Middle East. The demonstration had been called by the BDS ("boycott, désinvestissement et sanctions") organization.

Read more: Palestinian solidarity demonstration draws 2,000 people in Geneva
The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday

More

The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday

This content was published on The 13th edition of Art Genève takes place at Palexpo from Thursday to Sunday. A total of 81 international modern and contemporary art galleries will be exhibiting their works. Also on show: 22 institutional projects.

Read more: The 13th edition of Art Genève takes over Palexpo from Thursday
Balloon festival in Château d'Oex (VD): first day cancelled

More

First day of balloon festival in Château d’Oex cancelled

This content was published on The first day of the International Balloon Festival in Château-d'Oex (VD) has been cancelled due to wind, organizers announced on Saturday. However, entertainment and captive flights will continue.

Read more: First day of balloon festival in Château d’Oex cancelled
Swiss People's Party launches fight against "submission treaty" at assembly

More

Swiss People’s Party launches fight against EU ‘submission treaty’

This content was published on Three parties are holding their delegates' meetings this Saturday. The SVP Switzerland wants to rally its party base to fight against the treaty package negotiated with the EU. The Greens and GLP want to launch the popular initiative for more family time.

Read more: Swiss People’s Party launches fight against EU ‘submission treaty’

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR