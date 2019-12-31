New Year in Zurich, as seen on January 1, 2019

Several cities in Switzerland will be holding more environmentally-friendly fireworks displays - or none at all - to see in the New Year.

In Basel, the number of fireworks will be reduced by a third in order to reduce fine particle pollution, The move will “send a signal in terms of environmental impact”, the Canton of Basel City saidexternal link.

Overall, the spectacle will run for 16 minutes instead of 21, Sabine Horvath, Head of External Affairs and Marketing at the canton’s Department of Presidential Affairs, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Depending on the weather, fireworks are estimated to account for 2-3% of yearly fine particle pollution, Horvath explained. But officials didn’t want to cancel the event altogether, because it is highly popular, she added.

The privately-run spectacle will start, as traditional, at half past midnight.

Zurich ‘climate-neutral’

In Zurich, the New Year’s fireworks will “be completely climate-neutral for the first time ever,” according to the organisersexternal link. The myclimate foundation will be calculating and compensating the CO2 emissions, with the benefit going to the Virunga mountain gorilla project in Ruanda, they said.

The city of Zurich expects 150,000 visitors to see in the New Yearexternal link.

No fireworks

Some cities have no fireworks at all, such as in the capital, Bern. Three bells in the Munster tower will ring in the New Year from a quarter to midnight.

In St Gallen fireworks are banned to protect the Unesco World Heritage Abbeyexternal link site.

In the resort of St Moritz, drones will be replacing the traditional New Year’s fireworks display over the lake at 10pm, which it describes as a “premiere”. “100 flying objects in changing colours and formats generate new 3D images, some of which have been specially designed for St. Moritz,” the tourism siteexternal link said.

