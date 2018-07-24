On August 1, fireworks light up the sky and explosions echo around the country to celebrate Swiss National Day. As many of these pyrotechnic products are imported, the Federal Customs Administration (FCA) has drawn attention to the amount people can import.
An import permit is required for fireworks from the Federal Office of Police, the FCA said in a statementexternal link on Tuesday. However, a person may import up to 2.5 kilograms of pyrotechnic objects “for recreational purposes” without a permit – as long as they are legal in Switzerland. This equates to around 150 simple rockets.
Fireworks that are illegal in Switzerland include those that explode on the ground. “This means all firecrackers that are not carried up vertically by a charge before they explode,” the FCA explained.
Also banned are so-called Lady Crackers (a type of firecracker) that are longer than 22 millimetres or have a diameter of more than three millimetres, and bang snaps (which explode when thrown on the floor) with a set weight of more than 2.5 grams.
The FCA warned that anyone found violating these regulations risked having their fireworks confiscated and being charged.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.