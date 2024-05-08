North Macedonia’s opposition set for big election wins

By Aleksandar Vasovic

SKOPJE (Reuters) -North Macedonia’s right-wing opposition was on course for big wins in Wednesday’s parliamentary and presidential elections, partial results showed, as voters voiced their frustration about stalled efforts to join the EU and persistent corruption.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party held a strong lead in the parliamentary elections, with 34% of votes after 23% of votes counted, election commission results showed. The ruling Social Democrats (SDSM) trailed with 11.55%.

For the more ceremonial position of president, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova looked set to become the country’s first female head of state in a run-off poll, with 62.74% of votes after 32.18% counted, the results showed.

Voters in the Balkan country of 2 million people have become frustrated with the sluggish advance of North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union, which was greeted with optimism in 2005 but has since become an emblem of the country’s lost promise.

Enduring corruption and slow development have also soured voters against the ruling party.

In the parliamentary election, analysts say the leading parties will likely need to form coalitions with smaller partners to win a majority in parliament.

(Additional reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Tetovo; Editing by Edward McAllister)