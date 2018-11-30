This content was published on November 30, 2018 4:59 PM Nov 30, 2018 - 16:59

Rodolphe Archibald Reiss is considered the founder of modern forensics. He came up with a methodical technique to identify physical evidence at the crime scene and his photography skills were revolutionary. He also established the School of Criminal Justice at the University of Lausanne.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up