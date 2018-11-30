Rodolphe Archibald Reiss is considered the founder of modern forensics. He came up with a methodical technique to identify physical evidence at the crime scene and his photography skills were revolutionary. He also established the School of Criminal Justice at the University of Lausanne.
nouvo CSI: Swiss style
