Half of the natural habitats for small animals and insects in Switzerland are under threat - and that’s bad news for the inhabitants. To stop insects’ and other small animals’ extinction, garden owners are turning their perfectly mowed lawns into wild and welcoming gardens. Tailor-made structures can help them settle in, but the easier way is to let nature reclaim these spaces. Experts are looking at some individual initiatives as positive steps forward in reestablishing vibrant biodiversity.

