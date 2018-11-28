This content was published on November 28, 2018 5:27 PM Nov 28, 2018 - 17:27

More and more Swiss are choosing to rent a Christmas tree instead of buying a cut tree they’ll later have to throw away. But before being potted and sold, the trees need to put out strong roots. This year's dry summer means many baby trees, didn't make it.



