This content was published on September 12, 2018 4:45 PM Sep 12, 2018 - 16:45

On September 23 the Swiss go to the polls, and one of the big topics is food! Where does it come from and how is it produced? We've explained the arguments behind the two votes, in this video.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!