A small plane has crashed in South Dakota, killing nine people including two children, the US Air Traffic Controller (FAA) said. The PC-12 was made by Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus.

Three other people were injured in the accident which happened as the single-engine aircraft, which can carry up to 12 people, was taking off, according to the FAA. The pilot was killed, said local prosecutor Theresa Maule Rossow.

The aircraft took off on Saturday shortly before noon local time from Chamberlain towards Idaho Falls, about 1,000 kilometres to the west.

The area was placed under a winter storm weather warning. The American Meteorological Institute had forecast gusty snowfalls that “could significantly reduce visibility”.

Based in Stans, central Switzerland, Pilatusexternal link has been manufacturing PC-12s for more than 20 years. So far, 1,700 units have been delivered. According to Pilatus, the PC-12 is the world’s best-selling single-engine aircraft.











