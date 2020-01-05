Navigation

Science and diplomacy hope to save Red Sea coral

Corals are our underwater forest, supporting a whole ecosystem. But they are fast disappearing due to global warming. Swiss and Israeli scientists have discovered that corals in the Red Sea are more resistant to climate change. 

Now Switzerland is leading a project aimed at bringing scientists from the Red Sea countries together to help save the corals.

