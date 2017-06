Dec 24, 2016 - 17:00

Switzerland's Ambassador to the US, Martin Dahinden, took a look at how Swiss chefs have influenced cuisine today, from introducing time-keeping to presidential menus. The results of his research appear in his book, "Schweizer Küchengeheimnisse: Gesichter und Geschichten hinter bekannten Gerichten" (Swiss Kitchen Secrets Faces and Stories Behind Famous Dishes).