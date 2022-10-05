Campaigners withdraw glacier initiative

The initiative was handed in back in 2019. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss voters will not decide on the glacier initiative following a decision by campaigners to withdraw their proposal in favour of the indirect counter-proposal.

The initiative committee wrote of a conditional withdrawal. They are confident that the counter-proposal will find a majority at the ballot box, they announced on Wednesday.

The right-wing Swiss People's Party has announced a referendum against the proposal. In its press release, the committee accused the party of fomenting panic and fear in a crisis situation where common solutions are needed.

Parliament passed the counter-proposal in the autumn session. It aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero" by 2050 with concrete reduction targets in the law and support programmes.

Among other things, this involves the replacement of heating systems, and concrete interim targets are also envisaged. The initiative, on the other hand, favoured bans and a new constitutional provision.

The withdrawal of the initiative doesn't come as a surprise; the committee had already announced the move in advance.

One of its members is quoted as saying that this would ensure a quick path to a climate-friendly Switzerland and that the country would assume its responsibility.

