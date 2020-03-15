Navigation

Covid-19 Swiss army prepares to deploy to help coronavirus response

Swiss soldiers help transport a patient with coronavirus to the ''La Carita'' cantonal hospital in Locarno

Swiss soldiers help transport a patient with coronavirus to the ''La Carita'' cantonal hospital in Locarno in southern Switzerland on March 13, 2020

(Keystone / Alessandro Crinari)

Switzerland’s militia army is getting ready to increase its support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 1,100 people nationwide. 

For the first time, the Swiss army will deploy one of its four hospital battalions – 600 soldiers - on March 16 to support other civilian hospitals; it can welcome 200 patients.

Army chief Thomas Süessli said the deployment was a “special service towards the service and protection of us all”.

Since March 9, the army has already sent 23 people to support two hospitals at Bellinzone and Lugano in canton Ticino, in southern Switzerland bordering Italy. They are helping look after patients and provide materials, which includes respiratory devices. But the army believes other cantons will soon request additional support.

It is unclear how many army personnel will be deployed but several hundred are expected, according to an army spokesperson.

The virus is spreading throughout Switzerland. More than 1,500 cases were reported as of March 14 by federal authorities, as well as 14 deaths. Most victims were elderly people with pre-existing health conditions.  

The pressure on the health system is also growing. In Switzerland there are 82 intensive care units with 950 to 1,000 beds, around 850 of which are equipped with respirators. The army has around 200 additional respirators.

covid-19 Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

Switzerland is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1,100 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Keystone-SDA/sb

