Man fined for threatening Swiss health minister

There has been a sharp rise in threats against politicians, especially health minister Alain Berset, on social networks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Keystone / Anthony Anex

A man who sent threatening emails to Health Minister Alain Berset has been fined CHF1,200 ($1,300), Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, reported on Friday.

This content was published on February 18, 2022 - 15:56

RTS/jc

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland found him guilty of attempted violence and threats against the authorities.

In November 2020 the man sent two threatening emails to Berset. In the first message he threatened to kill Berset if Berset did not immediately lift all anti-Covid restrictions. The second email contained an ultimatum, complete with an insult.

Such behaviour on social media has increased sharply since the beginning of the pandemic, particularly against Berset. This is the first time the Office of the Attorney General has cracked down on an individual who threatened the health minister.

Last year the federal police dealt with 120 cases of real or potential threats against elected representatives or federal officials. Some of these situations led to criminal proceedings.

More than 12,600 people have died in connection with Covid-19 in Switzerland, which has a population of 8.6 million. On Thursday the government lifted most restrictions, including the obligation to show a Covid certificate to access many indoor spaces.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative