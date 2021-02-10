NGOs warn of inequalities in developing countries due to Covid

Many respondents said they found it difficult to follow simple hygiene rules, such as disinfecting their hands regularly, to halt the spread of Covid. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

People in developing countries have less to eat and saw their income drop as result of the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey by an alliance of NGOs from Switzerland and other European countries found.

This content was published on February 10, 2021 - 14:24

swissinfo.ch/ug

See in another language: 1 Español (es) La COVID ahonda desigualdades en países en desarrollo

More than 40% of respondents from developing countries said they experienced a decrease in food quantity and quality notably in the poorest parts of the world, according to the Alliance2015External link network, which included the Swiss aid organisation, HelvetasExternal link.

Three in four respondents reported a reduction in income. Women reported a higher reliance on remittances, petty trade and men had to resort to more casual labour..

A third of the respondents also reported a worsening of their health and almost 28% were not sure whether their children will return to school when they reopen again.

Most respondents said they were aware of the measures to reduce the transmission of infections but one in four found it difficult to respect the rules.

The survey was conducted in 25 countries around the world, covering 16,000 people between October and December last year.