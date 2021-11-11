No House of Switzerland at China Winter Olympics

The House of Switzerland pavilion has been a regular feature at many international events. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland has cancelled plans to erect a marketing and meeting venue in Beijing at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in light of expected Covid-19 restrictions.

This content was published on November 11, 2021 - 15:39

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Swiss foreign ministry had already been forced to mothball plans to host a House of Switzerland public pavilion at the summer Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year.

“In view of the uncertainties surrounding the format of the event in China and anticipated measures in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, [Switzerland] has decided to forgo a physical presence in the form of the House of Switzerland,” the foreign ministry stated on ThursdayExternal link.

“Stopping the current project will reduce Switzerland's spending from CHF4.7 million [$5.1 million] to CHF1.3 million and is therefore fully in keeping with the financial interests of the Confederation.”

The Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is due to be staged in Beijing from February 4-20 next year.

Athletes and entourages will be confined to a pandemic bubble during the event and will only be allowed to enter without quarantine if they are vaccinated.

China’s borders remain largely closed to outsiders as the global pandemic shows no signs of going away. In an effort to contain recent outbreaks, Beijing has increased restrictions, ramped up border checks and cancelled many international flights.