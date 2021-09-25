Push for wealth distribution set to fail at ballot box

The initiative aims at the wealthy and wants to tax gains from shares and dividends. Steffen Schmidt/Keystone

Voters will have the final say on Sunday on a proposal to tax gains from dividends, shares and rents in Switzerland. The left-wing people’s initiative is set for a defeat according to latest opinion polls.

This content was published on September 25, 2021 - 13:00

Urs Geiser Worked in radio and newspaper journalism, as well as teaching and tourism before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor Swiss Radio International in the 1980s. He reports from parliament, and focuses on direct democracy issues. More from this author | English Department

The Young Socialists, supported by the Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the trade unions hope to increase tax on capital revenue by a factor of 1.5 compared with regular income tax.

The campaigners said the new tax on capital gains would help reduce the growing disparities in distribution of wealth and income.

Gains below CHF100,000 ($108,500) would not be subject to the higher level of taxation. Social security benefits and income from self-employed activities would also be exempted.

The new revenue – estimated by the campaigners at CHF10 billion annually – is to be used to reduce the financial burden for middle- and low-income earners and for welfare according to the proposed constitutional amendment.

“99% initiative”

The president of the Young Socialists, Ronja Jansen, decried the “blatant social injustice” in Switzerland, where the small group of rich individuals own more than 42% of the wealth, while 99% of the population – hence the informal title of the “99% initiative” – share the remaining 58% of assets.

But most main political parties, the business community and the government said there’s no need for a tax reform as disparities in Switzerland are modest compared with other countries. The country’s social security system was a sufficient to balance out inequalities.

Opponents argue approval of the initiative would jeopardise Switzerland’s prosperity and damage the sector of small and medium-sized companies, often described as the backbone of the country’s economy.

Loss of innovation and jobs would be inevitable, critics have warned. Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said the initiative was “leaving too many questions open” about the real beneficiaries.

Difficult tax votes

Latest opinion polls carried out at the beginning of September saw opponents ahead with a 20% margin. The initiative is likely to win about a third of the votes on Sunday according to experts.

The initiative is not only fighting an uphill battle against the current public opinion but also faces a history of unsuccessful tax votes.

Nearly every proposal for an overhaul of the fiscal system over the past two decades was thrown out at the ballot box, notably plans by the political left to abolish lump sum taxation for the wealthy, the introduction of an inheritance tax or a previous attempt in 2001 to impose a capital gains tax.

It’s not that campaigners for the latest initiative haven’t tried to win voters. They staged several events such as stunts by activists from bridges and on lakes and the publication of a book about wealth disparities in Switzerland.

Nevertheless, media attention for the vote issue remained below average as researchers from Bern University’s Annual YearbookExternal link found. The volume of political advertisement, almost exclusively from opponents, was moderate, political scientists say.

The vote on the same-sex marriage law, also scheduled for Sunday, has stolen the limelight of the left-wing campaign with its overtones of “class struggle”, observers noted.