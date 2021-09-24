Rubber bullets fired at Covid protesters in Swiss capital





It's the second time in a week that police have pushed back Covid demonstrators from the parliament building in Bern. Keystone / Peter Schneider

Police in the federal capital Bern again used water cannon and rubber bullets against participants in an unauthorised Covid demonstration on Thursday evening.

Some 800 people took part in the protest against government anti-Covid restrictions. This comes after a similar demonstration drawing some 3-4,000 people also turned violent in Bern last week, with police using water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Thirteen people were taken to the police station for further investigation after the latest protest, according to a statement by the Bern cantonal police on Friday. The suspects face charges of rioting and threatening the authorities.

Demonstrators chanted “freedom” as they marched through the streets of Bern old town full of late-night shoppers. Some protesters carried flowers as a sign of peaceful resistance.

However, fireworks were set off and projectiles were thrown at officers, police said. Police responded with rubber bullets. At around 9pm, water cannons and rubber bullets were used when demonstrators tried to move towards the parliament building. Several people tried to break through a barrier in front of the building before being pushed back, police said.

Police tolerated the march, even though it had not been authorised. Bern security chief Reto Nause said police were unable to prevent the protest as other people would have been put at risk. It was difficult for the police to identify who was there to demonstrate and who was shopping, he said.