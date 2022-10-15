Swiss anti-EU groups join forces

Controversial right-winger Christoph Blocher thinks closer relations with the EU would threaten Swiss neutrality. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Three anti-EU associations merged in Bern on Saturday to form Pro Suisse, the successor to the Action for an Independent and Neutral Switzerland (ASIN).

In addition to ASIN, the employers' association against membership of the European Union (EU) and the "No to creeping EU membership" committee are joining the new organisation.

Controversial former minister Christoph Blocher of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party called on its founding assembly to defend Swiss neutrality.

The European Union is Switzerland’s most important trading partner.

Negotiations began in 2014 on a framework agreement to replace a series of bilateral agreements between the EU and non-EU member Switzerland. The EU wants a new arrangement under which Switzerland would automatically accept changes in line with EU rules, and an end to Swiss exceptionalism in areas such as wage protection and state guarantees for banks.

Last year, Switzerland rejected an overarching deal to govern long-term ties. But exploratory talks between Bern and Brussels aimed at bringing both sides back together to negotiate future political ties continue to advance slowly. The issue of making the so-called cohesion contribution to Brussels more permanent was raised for the first time during talks on Wednesday.

