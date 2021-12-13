Swiss court backs extradition of Russian businessman to US

Klyushin is accused by the US of a range of industrial espionage offences. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

A Russian businessman has failed to convince a Swiss court to halt his impending extradition to the United States to face industrial espionage charges.

This content was published on December 13, 2021 - 18:28

On Monday, the Federal Criminal Court backed a previous court decision to extradite Vladislav Klyushin, dismissing claims that the US had trumped up charges as part of a politically motivated campaign.

Klyushin, who owns a company that offers media monitoring and cyber-security services, has been at the centre of an extradition tussle between the US and Russia since he was arrested in Switzerland in March.

He was detained en route to a ski holiday in Zermatt with his family.

The Swiss courts have previously backed the US extradition and dismissed Russia’s request on the grounds that the alleged offences are not considered crimes in Switzerland.

Klyushin’s lawyer says the Russian has already lodged another appeal with the Swiss Supreme Court.

The US accuses Klyushin of hacking into companies and stealing commercially sensitive information for profit.

But his legal team protests that Klyushin is the victim of political maneuvering as his company, M13, offers services to the Russian state.