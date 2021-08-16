Swiss foreign office staff flown out of Kabul

A helicopter flying over the US embassy in Kabul, Sunday August 15. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The three remaining Swiss employees at the Swiss cooperation office in Kabul have been evacuated and are on their way back to Europe, the foreign minister has confirmed.

The three staff members of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) were flown out of Afghanistan during the night between Sunday and Monday, “with the aid of [Switzerland’s] partners”, according to a tweet by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The German news agency DPA had already reported that the Swiss were onboard an American plane along with 40 other employees of the German embassy in Kabul.

On Friday, as the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu announced the plans to evacuate the staff, as well as plans to temporarily close the cooperation office. Switzerland does not have a full embassy in Kabul.

Leu also said that the almost 40 local staff and their families would be given the opportunity to request a humanitarian visa in Switzerland. Cassis said on Monday that Switzerland was “working flat-out, in difficult circumstances, to evacuate them”.

Last week Switzerland also said it had suspended repatriations to Afghanistan “until further notice, owing to the changed situation in the country”.

Afghanistan had asked Switzerland at the beginning of July to postpone the repatriation of rejected asylum-seekers for three months due to the advance of the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban and the Covid-19 pandemic. Aid organisations had long demanded that Switzerland stop repatriations to Afghanistan.