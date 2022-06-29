Swiss renew commitment to UN development agencies

One of the UN programmes tries to reduce maternal mortality and improving living conditions of women and girls in developing countries. Keystone/Muhammed Muheisen

The Swiss government has pledged CHF316 million ($330 million) to for United Nations development agencies.

The funds are destined for the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) over the next three years.

“By supporting these organisations, Switzerland is making an effective contribution to tackling the global challenges of the 21st century,” the foreign ministryExternal link said on Wednesday.

The participation in the organisations allows Switzerland to bring in its values and interests and push ahead with the reform of the UN development system, the statement adds.

The government said it is actively supporting a major reform process of the multilateral development system to improve its efficiency and ensure that the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved.

Four years ago, Switzerland reduced its financial commitment to CHF312 million due to cuts in government spending.

