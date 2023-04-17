Swiss secret service bosses forced to re-apply for jobs

Christian Dussey, Director of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service, will stay on in his role. ©keystone/peter Schneider

Top managers at Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) must re-apply for newly created positions as the department undergoes a restructuring.

Director Christian Dussey will stay in his post and will be supported by a deputy director and five division heads once the reorganisation is complete.

Speaking to the Swiss media last month, Dussey said that cyberattacks and disinformation have become major battlefields for the intelligence community.

This phenomenon has only increased since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, Dussey said. FIS has also highlighted an increase in Russian spying activity in Switzerland, particularly Geneva which hosts numerous international bodies.

The FIS reshuffle was first reported by the CH Media group and was confirmed to Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd has been informed of the restructuring and has approved the plan, FIS told SRF.

Lawmakers have given Swiss intelligence agents greater powers in recent years, particularly to monitor terrorist groups.





