Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq
On Friday, three illegally exported important Mesopotamian cultural artefacts were returned to Iraq.
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider handed over the two reliefs and the statue to Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Before the objects leave Switzerland, they will be on public display in Bern. The handover took place at a ceremony in Bern on Friday. Hussein will return the 1,700 to 2,800-year-old cultural artefacts to Iraq.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.