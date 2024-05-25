Swiss pop star Bastian Baker named UNICEF ambassador

Bastian Baker has received seven Swiss Music Awards. KEYSTONE/KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro

Swiss singer-songwriter Bastian Baker is the new ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). He is the first ambassador from French-speaking Switzerland for UNICEF Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the organisation announced on Saturday.

Bastian Baker wanted to use his fame to support those who needed help most, the musician was quoted as saying in the statement. He wanted to help create a world in which every child had the chance to reach their full potential.

According to the aid organisation, in addition to Bastian Baker, Stefanie Heinzmann, Tina Weirather, Anatole Taubman and Kurt Aeschbacher are also prominent Swiss personalities who are committed to the rights of children.

The Lausanne-based singer-songwriter has sold over a million albums and performed in 50 countries.

Bastian Baker has received seven Swiss Music Awards, three Prix Walo and the MTV Europe Music Award for his work.

