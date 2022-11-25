Switzerland prepared for UN Security Council, says Ambassador

Pascale Baeriswyl, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the United Nations, recognises the size of task in bringing nations closer together. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Swiss ambassador to the United Nations says Switzerland is well prepared to take its Security Council seat next year.

Pascale Baeriswyl told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that other countries have recently been in closer touch with Switzerland.

“I wouldn't call it a charm offensive, but there has been an increased interest in Switzerland. We are in consultation with almost all countries,” she said. “We are well prepared – as well as we can be well prepared in such a difficult world situation.”

Switzerland will take up its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the first time in its history on January 1, 2023. The Alpine state was voted on to the important international forumExternal link earlier this year.

Baeriswyl urged people to temper their expectations of what can be accomplished next year with so many divisions between countries.

“I perceive a great contrast between the good relationship of all UN ambassadors on the one hand and the deep distrust between the countries they represent on the other,” she said.

“This fascinates and shocks at the same time. As a result, it is currently extremely difficult to find even the smallest common denominator on key issues.”

Switzerland has statedExternal link it will use its historic Security Council seat to promote sustainable peace and the protection of civilians in conflict regions, address climate security and promote greater transparency at the UN body.





