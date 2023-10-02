Switzerland to take part in NATO air exercise in Italy

The NATO air exercise in southern Italy this October is one of the largest organised in Europe. In total, thirteen countries are participating, including Switzerland, with over 70 combat aircraft, 15 helicopters and 1,500 soldiers. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Switzerland is participating in a NATO air exercise in southern Italy from October 2 to 13 to help strengthen defence capacity and international cooperation.

This content was published on October 2, 2023 - 11:23

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss army will send 45 soldiers to the NATO Tiger Meet in Gioia del Colle in southern Italy, the Federal Department of Defence said in a statement on Monday. Pilots will deepen their knowledge via the participation of five F/A-18 aircraft. This air exercise is one of the largest organised in Europe.

In total, thirteen countries are participating with over 70 combat aircraft, 15 helicopters and 1,500 soldiers. The objective is to test air defence beyond borders (joint force operating scenario), to exchange experiences and to compare capabilities.

+ Swiss defence concept now includes air strikes abroad

Every year, the NATO Tiger Meet welcomes the air forces of several countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

+ Explainer: Russia pushes Europe’s neutral states closer to NATO

Switzerland participates as a member of NATO’s Partnership for Peace (PPP) programme. The Swiss air force has been a member of the NATO Tigers Association since 1981 and participated in the Tiger Meet since 2004.

