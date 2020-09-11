Two men sentenced in Swiss ISIS trial

This is one of a series of trials of suspected Islamists in Switzerland © Keystone / Ti-press / Pablo Gianinazzi

This content was published on September 11, 2020 - 11:24

Keystone-SDA/jc

Switzerland’s top criminal court has sentenced a 34-year-old Muslim convert to 50 months in jail for recruiting on behalf of the Islamic State.

The Federal Criminal Court found the accused - known in the media as the “Emir of Winterthur” - guilty of recruiting young people to fight as part of the Islamic State in Syria. A martial arts school was used as a recruiting ground. Prior to that the man had visited Syria in 2013. The accused was also found guilty of depiction of violence.

His co-defendant, a 37-year-old Swiss-Macedonian dual national, was convicted only of participation in a criminal organisation. He was acquitted of sexual acts with a child, depiction of violence and pornography, with which he was also charged.

At the main hearing in August, the Federal Prosecutor's Office had requested prison sentences of three years and six months and 34 months, respectively. The two men’s lawyers called for acquittals.







