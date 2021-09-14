Younger population targeted by Swiss vaccination drive

More younger people are being encouraged to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Keystone / Zurab Kurtsikidze

Switzerland has launched video campaign on social media aimed at encouraging children, youths and young adults to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This content was published on September 14, 2021 - 12:09

Nearly 53% of the entire Swiss population is fully vaccinated at present with another 7% having received one jab. The rate of vaccinations has increased significantly since the government restricted access to public indoor venues to people with a Covid certificate.

The vaccination campaign started with older and more vulnerable sections of society but is now focused on 12 to 29-year-olds.

Virginie Masserey of the Federal Office for Public Health said on Tuesday that 27% of 12 to 19-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 46% of those aged between 20 and 29 have been double jabbed.

To encourage an even greater uptake from younger people, the Swiss authorities have produced videosExternal link addressing people’s fears of receiving the vaccine. It has kicked off on social media channels, such as Tik Tok and Youtube in order to reach younger people.

The CHF230,000 ($250,000) vaccine promotion campaign will air on air on conventional media channels from the start of October.

As in other countries, the issue of vaccinations and Covid restrictions has been fiercely debated.

Sections of society remain firmly opposed to both vaccines and restrictions, arguing that they infringe on civil liberties.

In November, Switzerland will vote on a popular initiative that challenges the government’s power to impose restrictions on the nation.

An earlier attempt to veto the government’s Covid-19 policy was rejected by voters in June.



