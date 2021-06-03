Zurich airport plans runway upgrades
The operators of Switzerland’s main airport, in Zurich, have presented plans to extend two runways, re-igniting a controversy over noise pollution.This content was published on June 3, 2021 - 14:39
Zurich airportExternal link says extending two runways would increase safety and simplify landing and take-off traffic.
Airport CEO Stephan Widrig described the upgrade as a step towards stablising operations. He rejected allegations that it was meant to increase capacities.
The financial investment for the project is estimated at CHF250 million ($278 million). Construction work is not expected to be launched before 2030.
The Zurich cantonal government has approved the upgrade in principle, but the cantonal parliament is still to debate the issue and voters are also likely to have a say.
Criticism
Opponents, including the Fair in Air groupExternal link and the Green Party, have dismissed the plans as “megalomaniac” and outdated in times of climate change.
In January, the airport operators decided to postpone building a new terminal and froze investments.
Three months previously, it opened a flagship conferencing, leisure and retail complex close to the airport.
