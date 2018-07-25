This content was published on July 25, 2018 12:22 PM Jul 25, 2018 - 12:22

Residents near Zurich airport have complained about noise emissions and increasing flight traffic for years. (Keystone)

Federal aviation authorities have decided to limit the number of time slots for planes at Switzerland’s main airport in Zurich.

The Federal Office of Civil Aviationexternal link said it has ordered a freeze on landings after 9pm and for take-offs after 10:20pm to reduce the noise for residents living near the airport.

An official report from last September found that the noise was sometimes considerably above permitted levels between 10pm and midnight.

Regular monitoring has shown that noise emissions during day times are generally in line with official regulations.

The operators of the airport said they regretted the decision. They warned that such restrictions would limit the possibilities for further development of the airport, notably as a hub for intercontinental flights and connections to other European destinations.

The decision is subject to appeal.

In an ongoing controversy, Switzerland and neighbouring Germany have been trying to reach an agreement over noise emissions for decades. The airport is just 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) south of the German border.

swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS; urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!