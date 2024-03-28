Portugal’s president accepts new government’s cabinet lineup

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Thursday accepted the lineup of a new center-right minority government, the president’s office said.

The Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition won a general election on March 10 by a slim margin over the outgoing Socialists, landing far short of a working majority in a fragmented parliament.

The new government is helmed by Prime Minister-designate Luis Montenegro, from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), part of the AD.