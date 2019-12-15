Negotiators spent sleepless nights trying to arrive at an agreement over carbon markets. (Paula Dobias-Dupraz)

As the longest ever UN climate talks concluded on Sunday, the decision to postpone the decision on the thorny issue of carbon markets for next year has left Swiss negotiators disappointed.

Over 40 hours of overtime negotiations, including two back-to-back late night discussions, failed to resolve the tough issue of carbon markets. Article 6 of the Paris Agreementexternal link allows emission reductions to be implemented in one country and the credit to be transferred to another and be counted towards its commitments (known as nationally determined contributions or NDC). But the details of how to set up a fair and accountable carbon market could not be resolved in Madrid. The matter has been postponed for COP26 in Glasgow next year. The Swiss Federal Department of Environment expressed its disappointment via Twitter.

cop25 cop25 CH regrets the absence of a decision for an effective carbon market under the Paris Agreement and announces that it will apply robust market rules and refrain from using Kyoto units in its bilateral agreements until robust rules can be agreed at the international level. #COP25 — FOEN (@foenCH) December 15, 2019

Switzerland, along with 28 other countries, had adopted the San Jose Principlesexternal link, which the group wanted to serve as a blueprint for a rulebook on the implementation of the Paris Agreement with regard to carbon markets. The guidelines put strong emphasis on environment integrity to ensure that emission reductions are not counted twice. In the end, most European countries chose to not finalise rules on international carbon markets rather than sign off on ones that are not robust enough.

Instead, almost 200 participating countries chose to adopt a “minimal accord” sans rules for an international carbon market.

