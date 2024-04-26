Putin transfers local Russian units of Italy’s Ariston and Germany’s BSH Hausgeraete to Russian management

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has placed the Russian subsidiaries of Italian water heating company Ariston and Germany appliance maker BSH Hausgeraete under the temporary management of a Gazprom entity, according to a decree published on Friday.

JSC Gazprom Household Systems will act as a temporary manager for the two businesses.

Russia has placed the assets of a handful of Western companies under “temporary management” since the start of the war in Ukraine, justifying such moves as retaliation for actions by other countries against Russian businesses.