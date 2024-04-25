Reactions to court overturning Harvey Weinstein NY rape conviction

3 minutes

(Reuters) – Reactions were widespread to the overturning of Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 New York conviction for sexual assault and rape on Thursday:

DOUGLAS WIGDOR, LAWYER FOR EIGHT WEINSTEIN ACCUSERS:

“Today’s decision is a major step back in holding those accountable for acts of sexual violence. Courts routinely admit evidence of other uncharged acts where they assist juries in understanding issues concerning the intent, modus operandi or scheme of the defendant. The jury was instructed on the relevance of this testimony and overturning the verdict is tragic in that it will require the victims to endure yet another trial.”

EMILY TUTTLE, SPOKESPERSON FOR MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG:

“We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.”

JEFF HERMAN, ATTORNEY FOR SOME OF WEINSTEIN’S ACCUSERS WHO BROUGHT CIVIL CASES:

“The overturned conviction highlights the importance of civil cases which is sometimes the only remedy available to expose predators and the institutions that enable them.

“Because of laws like the New York Child Victims Act, predators continue to be exposed even without a criminal conviction.”

ARTHUR AIDALA, WEINSTEIN DEFENSE LAWYER:

“Today’s ruling is not merely a victory for Harvey Weinstein, but it’s a victory for every citizen in this country who’s charged with a crime, and no matter how popular or unpopular they are, the court has declared loudly that they are entitled to all of the protections in our United States Constitution and our New York state constitution.

LINDSAY GOLDBRUM, LAWYER FOR WEINSTEIN ACCUSERS:

“Today’s ruling unfortunately casts a dark shadow on their bravery and will undoubtedly deter future sexual assault victims from coming forward.”

“To all victims of sexual assault who are retraumatized by today’s ruling, I am so sorry.”

SILENCE BREAKERS GROUP REPRESENTING WOMEN WHO ACCUSED WEINSTEIN AND OTHERS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT:

“The news today is not only disheartening, but it’s profoundly unjust.

“But this ruling does not diminish the validity of our experiences or our truth; it’s merely a setback. The man found guilty continues to serve time in a California prison. When survivors everywhere broke their silence in 2017, the world changed. We continue to stand strong and advocate for that change. We will continue to fight for justice for survivors everywhere.”

ACTRESS ASHLEY JUDD, ONE OF WEINSTEIN’S ACCUSERS:

“This today is an act of institutional betrayal.”

ELIZABETH FEGAN, LAWYER FOR WEINSTEIN ACCUSERS:

“I am eternally grateful to the LA District Attorney and the women who put themselves through enormous emotional pain reliving the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Weinstein in a second trial.

“Some thought the LA case to be superfluous in light of the NY verdict, but now we realize how important it was.”