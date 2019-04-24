The tunnel already saw long queues at the start and end of the Easter holidays. (© Keystone / Alexandra Wey)

A key transalpine tunnel in central Switzerland has been closed to road traffic on Wednesday after a driver was killed by a truck wheel that came loose.

According to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the police estimate that the Gotthard tunnel will remain closed in both directions until 2pm. There are traffic jams at both ends of the tunnel (Ariolo and Göschenen).

On Wednesday at 9.15am, a wheel from a semi-trailer vehicle on its way to Göschenen came loose two kilometres before the tunnel exit in Göschenen. The wheel rolled onto the oncoming traffic lane and clipped a car before rebounding and smashing through the windshield of another car behind the truck.

The driver was killed in the accident. According to the police, no further details regarding the victim were available. Others affected by accident did not suffer any injuries.

The 17-kilometre (11-mile) Gotthard tunnel, which runs from Göschenen to Airolo under the famous Gotthard pass, is one of the main thoroughfares through central Switzerland. It links the German-speaking north with the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino in the south. A separate, 57-kilometre train line – unveiled in 2016 as the longest in the world – also cuts through the mountain.

In February 2016, Swiss voters gave the go-ahead to build a second road tunnel, to allow for renovations of the existing infrastructure and ensure better connections between north and south.

Opponents had argued that the project was a threat to plans to cap transalpine road traffic and force heavy-weight trucks onto rail.

