Russian billionaire Usmanov’s sister Ismailova loses bid to overturn EU sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Gulbakhor Ismailova, the sister of Uzbek-Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, lost a legal battle on Wednesday to overturn EU sanctions placed on her after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The EU’s Court of Justice said in a ruling that she had lost her appeal and would also have to pay out legal costs related to the case. In February, the EU’s top court dismissed a similar appeal by her brother, keeping Usmanov on the EU’s sanctions list.