Russian Defence Ministry says its forces have captured the village of Orlivka from Ukraine

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday its forces had captured the village of Orlivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, 9.5 kilometres (5.9 miles) from the Russian-controlled town of Avdiivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported earlier on Tuesday that its forces had repelled nine Russian army attacks in the vicinity of Orlivka.