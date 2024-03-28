Russian military plane crashes in sea off Crimea – local governor

(Reuters) – A Russian military aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday off the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the Russian-installed governor of the region said.

The pilot safely ejected and was picked up by rescuers. Сivilian objects were not damaged, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported that a Russian Su-35 fighter jet had crashed near Sevastopol. It was not clear what caused the incident.