EPFL tries to calculate the probability of life elsewhere in our galaxy

The research could be helpful in analysing results sent back by satellites like CHEOPS, pictured. Keystone / Atg Medialab/ European Space Agengy

Researchers from Lausanne have developed a statistical modelling tool to help astronomers determine the likelihood of life as we know it popping up on other planets.

This content was published on August 22, 2020 - 16:36

swissinfo.ch/dos

What are the odds? After the discovery of the first exoplanet 25 years ago, and since then thousands more, the question has become a serious one.

One method to probe it is to examine the light scattered off a planet’s atmosphere in search of “biosignatures” – gases like oxygen, methane or ozone that could indicate the presence of living organisms.

And though it’s not the only method for guiding the search – other factors are the presence of water, or the distance from a star – the search for biosignatures is “probably going to become one of the most important” in the next years, says the Federal Institute of Technology EPFL.

Researchers from EPFL, in collaboration with scientists from the University of Rome, have thus tried to anticipate such efforts by developing a statistical model to analyse the results, EPFL announced this week.

“Intuitively it makes sense that if we find life on one other planet, there are probably many others in the galaxy with some type of living organism. But how many?” says Amedeo Balbi, professor of astronomy and astrophysics from Rome’s Tor Vergata University.

“Our model turns that intuitive assumption into a statistical calculation and lets us determine exactly what the numbers mean in terms of quantity and frequency,” he says.

The model is built around various factors like the number of stars and rock-based planets in the galaxy and offers its calculation of probability according to how many biosignatures are found: one, several, or none at all.

The results are optimistic: if just one biosignature is found, it’s 95% probable that there are over 100,000 inhabited planets in our galaxy. Even if none are found at all, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of life being found in the Milky Way, EPFL writes in a press release.

They hope such models will be useful when it comes to current projects that incorporate the search for biosignatures, including the recently launched Swiss CHEOPS satellite.